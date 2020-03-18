Photos: Georgia woman talks to mother through window

WAYCROSS, Ga. – Photos from a nursing home in Waycross, Georgia, show a woman communicating with her mother in a unique way.

Hazel Tatum Wade sent News4Jax these photos after visiting her mom at Harborview Satilla.

Since she can’t go inside, she pressed messages to the glass reading: “God Loves you” and “Mama, I Love you.”

Her mother also held a sign which reads, “I love you Hazel.”

