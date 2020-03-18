Police: Man hit 4-year-old near apartments, drove off

KINGSLAND, Ga. – A St. Mary’s driver was arrested on a felony hit-and-run charge after investigators said he hit a 4-year-old near a Kingsland apartment complex and took off.

The child suffered head injuries and was taken to UF Health in Jacksonville for treatment. The child’s gender was not listed.

Investigators said the child “had developmental restrictions” and snuck out after 11 p.m. March 10 without the child’s mother knowing.

The child was hit on Gross Road near the Camden Way Apartments in Kingsland.

Police said the driver who hit him drove off.

The next day, investigators got word from family members that they believed Gabriel Miguel Melendez was driving the vehicle that hit the child.

Police said they found physical evidence on the vehicle and statement tied Melendez to the incident.

He was arrested March 13 on one count of felony hit and run.