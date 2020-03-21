Confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia surpass 500 people

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Public Health on Saturday afternoon reported that there have been 507 people to test positive in the state for coronavirus.

As of 12 p.m., the number of reported deaths in the state remained at 14.

Of the confirmed cases in Georgia, they were split 50% female, 49% male with 1% unknown. Approximately 41% of people with COVID-19 were between the ages of 18-59, while 33% were over the age of 60. Approximately 25% were of unknown age, while 1% was between the ages of 0-17.

The first two cases in Glynn County were reported on Wednesday and there are still two cases in Chatham County and another in Effingham County, bringing the total in Southeast Georgia to five.

Fulton County had 92 cases -- the most of any county in Georgia -- followed by Bartow with 56 cases, Cobb with 49 cases, Dougherty with 46 cases, Dekalb with 37 cases and Gwinnett with 23 cases.