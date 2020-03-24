Great grandfather meets newborn granddaughter through window in tear-jerking video
COBB COUNTY, Ga. – Do you need a smile today? Watch this.
A woman in Acworth, GA shared a video this week of her granddaughter meeting her great grandfather for the first time.
The video has touched the hearts of thousands.
The post made to Facebook has been shared more than 56,000 times.
You can see the man’s face light up with glee when he sees the new bundle of joy.
Love shines through windows!
Want your day made? Watch this💗 My granddaughter meeting her great grandfather for the first time. Love shines through windows. Feel free to share - we could all use a little uplifting these days.Posted by Kathy Rezac on Wednesday, March 18, 2020
