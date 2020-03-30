Camden County mandates curfew, installs traffic checkpoints

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – Camden County took more steps to slow the potential spread of the novel coronavirus Sunday by implementing a mandatory curfew.

The curfew goes into effect at 8 p.m. on Monday and will remain until April 6 at 12 p.m., according to a press release from the county’s emergency management department. A voluntary curfew that expires at 5 a.m. each day was suggested for residents last week.

The curfew doesn’t apply to essential travel to and from work, medical care, pharmacies, or to get food or fuel.

A 72-hour moratorium will also be in effect until Wednesday at 6 p.m. on new reservations at hotels, privately-owned campgrounds and short-term rentals. An extension is possible, the county said.

Non-residents staying in local lodging establishments are being asked to self-quarantine during their stay and will not be allowed local access past checkpoints.

The new checkpoints will be established near Exits 1, 3, 6 and 14 on Interstate 95. The directive doesn’t apply to private vehicles traveling for business.

The checkpoints are scheduled to end Wednesday, but that could change, the county said.

None of the new measures will affect operations at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.

According to the latest numbers, there are now 2,683 cases of COVID-19 in the state including two in Camden County.

The county points out that because testing has been limited, there may not be an accurate picture of the number of cases in the area.