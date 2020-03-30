Georgia COVID-19 cases pass 2,800; death rise to 87

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has passed the 2,800 mark in Georgia while deaths from the virus continue to rise.

As of noon Monday, the number of cases had risen to 2,807, with the number of coronavirus-related deaths now at 87. Officials said 707 patients are hospitalized due to the virus.

While the highest concentration of cases continues to be in metropolitan Atlanta, where Fulton County’s 463 cases by far the highest number in the state, 121 of Georgia’s 159 counties reported at least one positive result. The most deaths (17) have occurred in Dougherty County in Southwest Georgia.

The Monday morning DPH release identified only two more cases in Southeast Georgia -- two in Glynn County bring that caseload up to 10. No deaths have been reported in Southeast Georgia.

Of the cases confirmed since testing began, 57% of patients were between the ages of 18 and 59 while 35% of patients were 60 or older.

As of Monday morning, more than 12,566 tests have been performed in Georgia, according to DPH.

According to the Georgia Department of Health, the youngest person to die from the virus is a 31-year-old DeKalb County man. The oldest has been a 95-year-old Baker County man.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump issued a disaster declaration for Georgia, freeing up federal resources to help the state’s COVID-19 response.

DPH says it is working closely with the CDC, and state partners to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., including Georgia. The goal is to quickly identify cases of COVID-19 and take the appropriate public health action to reduce its spread and protect the general public.

Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus.