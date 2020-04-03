Glynn County postpones high school graduations

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – The Glynn County School District announced this week that it is postponing its May 2020 graduation ceremonies for Brunswick High and Glynn Academy.

The district hopes to reschedule at a later time this summer.

“We believe that by postponing graduation we can continue to prioritize safety while still preserving this significant occasion for our students, families, and the general community,” the district wrote in a letter to parents. “Glynn County Schools views its commencement exercises as one of the most important celebrations of the year. It is a time to honor academic excellence and the extraordinary accomplishments of our students with their family and friends before they move onto the next chapter of their lives.”

Before the ceremonies are rescheduled, the district said it is working with the School Board and community partners to find creative ways to recognize the county’s graduating seniors.

Those celebrations will be held closer to the end of the school year.

“Obviously, this will look different than the traditional May ceremonies we are accustomed to, but we want to do everything possible to find a meaningful and special way to honor our seniors,” the district said. “Thank you for continued support and patience during these unprecedented times.”