Southeast Georgia cleaning company thinks outside sandbox for way to give back

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – Clearview Services South, a cleaning company based in Glynn County, is thinking outside the box and has found a way to give back during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They already have to clean their classrooms, cafeterias, counter-tops, the bathrooms, the floors, the windows, so if we can just say, ‘This is one thing that we can do to help and one less thing that you don’t have to worry about,’ -- that’s our goal,” Alicia Haynie said.

Haynie said after brainstorming with her team to find a way to give back to their community, they decided to offer a free service of cleaning playgrounds at elementary schools in Brunswick and on St. Simons Island.

She shared photos with News4Jax showing crews washing down equipment, swings and picnic tables.

Glynn County-based company Clearview Services South is offering to clean school playgrounds as a way to give back during the pandemic. (Courtesy of Clearview Services South)

Haynie said the response from administrators, teachers and parents has been overwhelming.

“Completely surprised that we’re doing this from the good of our hearts to give back,” Haynie said.

So far, Clearview Services has cleaned seven playgrounds at schools, with the approval of school administrators and the county parks department.

That includes Satilla Marsh Elementary School, Lakeside Preschool, St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, and Wesley Academy of Early Learning.

Haynie said crews are also being mindful of sending one person to clean at a time so the equipment isn’t cross-contaminated.

“We’re really thankful we could do something to help. I t may not be in the medical field. It may not be able to provide food for people. (But) each company, there should be something that you can think of to reach (out),” she said.

Clearview Services South is open to helping other schools in the St. Simons Island and Brunswick areas.

It is also challenging other businesses to think outside the box to find how their teams can offer to help during the pandemic.