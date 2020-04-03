Ware County Schools end feeding program

WARE COUNTY, Ga. – Gov. Brian Kemp issued a shelter-in-place order for Georgia and ordered that schools remain closed for the rest of the school year.

Ware County Schools announced Friday that April 3 would be the final day of the school feeding program until further notice.

“Though we understand that the feeding program is beneficial to many of our families, we have to take necessary precautions to minimize exposure to the virus for our school nutrition employees, bus drivers and volunteers who are preparing and distributing the food," the district said.

