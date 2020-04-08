Southwest Georgia county surpasses Fulton with most COVID-19 deaths

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Georgia reached 9,881 and 362 people in the state have died of the disease, the state Department of Public Health reported at midday Wednesday.

Doughtery County, in Southwest Georgia, surpassed Fulton County with the most deaths -- 61 in Dougherty vs. 41 in Fulton -- despite the county where Albany is located having less than one-tenth the population of the county which contains the city of Atlanta.

Fulton still has the most cases in the state, 1,238, with Dougherty at 986. Other Atlanta metro counties of DeKalb, Cobb and Gwinnett all have over 500 cases.

In Southeast Georgia, Ware County is the hardest hit, with 42 cases and three deaths -- two men and a woman. Neighboring Brantley and Pierce counties each have one death, with 35 cases in Pierce and five cases reported in Brantley.

Glynn County has 30 cases, Camden has 17 and Charlton still has three.

Savannah’s Chatham County has seen four death and 123 cases as of Wednesday morning.

There are 1,981 people hospitalized in the state -- that’s 20% of those testing positive. The majority of cases in Georgia are women -- 53%.

The biggest age group with this disease is 18-59, while only 35% are over 60, although the majority of the deaths are in the oldest age group, including four of the five people who have died in Southeast Georgia.

At last check, 38,787 tests had been performed in Georgia, according to DPH.