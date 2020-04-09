More than 10,500 COVID-19 cases reported in Georgia

The number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Georgia reached 10,566 on Thursday morning, up nearly 400 cases from Wednesday evening, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

As of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, 379 people in the state have died of the disease, the latest numbers from the DPH show. The highest number of deaths (62) have been reported in Dougherty County in Southwest Georgia. Meanwhile, Fulton County has the second-highest, with 45.

One new death was reported in Ware County in Southeast Georgia, bringing the total number of deaths there to four -- a 44-year-old man, an 82-year-old woman, a 75-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman. Neighboring Pierce and Brantley counties each have one death.

A total of 143 cases of the new coronavirus were reported in Southeast Georgia: 45 in Ware County, 40 in Pierce County, 31 in Glynn County, 19 in Camden County, six in Brantley County and two in Charlton County.

As of late Thursday morning, there were 2,159 people hospitalized in the state -- that’s 20% of those testing positive.

Of those who tested positive in Georgia, 60% were between 18 and 59 years old, 35% were age 60 and up, 1% were age 17 or younger and 4% were of unknown age. Of the COVID-19 patients, 54% were female and 44% were male, with the gender unknown for the other 2%.

At last check, 38,787 tests had been performed in Georgia, according to DPH.

On Thursday, Georgia postponed primary elections for the second time this year because of the coronavirus, pushing back primaries scheduled for May to June.

Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday he’s extending his order for Georgia residents to shelter at home through April 30.