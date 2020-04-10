COVID-19 cases in Georgia increase by more than 900 in 24 hours, additional death in Pierce County

The number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Georgia reached 11,483 on Friday morning -- that’s 917 more cases than were reported 24 hours prior by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, 416 people in the state have died of the disease, the latest numbers from the DPH show. That’s an increase of 37 deaths in a 24 hour period.

The highest number of deaths (67) have been reported in Dougherty County in Southwest Georgia. Meanwhile, Fulton County has the second-highest number of deaths, with 48.

Of the 11,483 cases in Georgia, 2,351 of those patients, or just over 20%, are in hospitals.

An additional death was reported in Pierce County -- there have now been two deaths reported there.

A total of 143 cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in Southeast Georgia: 48 in Ware County, 41 in Pierce County, 32 in Glynn County, 19 in Camden County, six in Brantley County and two in Charlton County.

The highest number of cases are in Fulton County -- 1,364.

Of those who tested positive in Georgia, 61% were between 18 and 59 years old, 35% were age 60 and up, 1% were age 17 or younger and 3% were of unknown age. Of the COVID-19 patients, 54% were female and 44% were male, with the gender unknown for the other 2%.

At last check, 43,156 tests had been performed in Georgia, according to DPH.

On Thursday, Georgia postponed primary elections for the second time this year because of the coronavirus, pushing back primaries scheduled for May to June.

Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday he’s extending his order for Georgia residents to shelter at home through April 30.