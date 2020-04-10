Glynn County reopens piers Friday afternoon

Glynn County announced Friday it will open all county piers to the public beginning at 5 p.m. The piers were closed March 20 when the board of commissioners issued an emergency order that also closed the beaches.

This comes one week after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp reopened beaches that had been closed by local authorities in response to the coronavirus threat -- a decision that many coastal community leaders condemned.

The three county-maintained piers are:

• St. Simons Island Pier

• Blythe Island Regional Park Piers

• Gascoigne Fishing Piers

Any individuals utilizing these piers should maintain a six-foot distance between one another in order to comply with COVID-19 safety precautions. The piers will be monitored by Glynn County police officers and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR does allow fishing from the piers during the state of emergency.