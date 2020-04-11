COVID-19 cases in Georgia surpass 12,000; death toll now 428

The number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Georgia reached 12,159 on Saturday morning -- 676 more cases than were reported 24 hours prior by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

As of 11:30 a.m. Saturday, 12 more deaths were added to the death toll bringing the number of people who have died in the state due to the novel coronavirus to 428.

The highest number of deaths (69) have been reported in Dougherty County in Southwest Georgia. Meanwhile, Fulton County has the second-highest number of deaths, with 50.

A total of 157 cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in Southeast Georgia: 50 in Ware County, 45 in Pierce County, 33 in Glynn County, 20 in Camden County, seven in Brantley County and two in Charlton County.

Deaths have been reported in Ware (4), Pierce (2) and Brantley (1) counties.

The highest number of cases are in Fulton County -- 1,422.

Of the 12,159 cases in Georgia, 2,479 of those patients, or just over 20%, are in hospitals.

Of those who tested positive in Georgia, 61% were between 18 and 59 years old, 35% were age 60 and up, 1% were age 17 or younger and 3% were of unknown age. Of the COVID-19 patients, 54% were female and 44% were male, with the gender unknown for the other 2%.

At last check, 48,434 tests had been performed in Georgia, according to the Department of Public Health.

On Thursday, Georgia postponed primary elections for the second time this year because of the coronavirus, pushing back primaries scheduled for May to June.

Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday he’s extending his order for Georgia residents to shelter at home through April 30.