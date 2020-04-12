Georgia coronavirus cases surpass 12,450 as deaths rise to 433

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Georgia reached 12,452 on Sunday morning, up 191 cases from Saturday evening, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

As of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, the death toll was at 433, with one new death reported overnight.

According to the state Department of Public Health, roughly 20% of Georgia’s coronavirus patients are hospitalized.

In Southeast Georgia, 162 COVID-19 cases have been reported: 53 cases in Ware County (up three cases from Saturday night), eight cases in Brantley County (up one case), three cases in Charlton County (up one case), 45 cases in Pierce County (no change), 33 cases in Glynn County (no change) and 20 cases in Camden County (no change).

Seven deaths have been previously reported in Southeast Georgia: four in Ware County, two in Pierce County and one in Brantley County.

Fulton County still has the highest number of confirmed cases in Georgia with 1,467, and 50 deaths reported. The small Southwest Georgia county of Dougherty has had 72 reported deaths, the most of any county in the state, and 1,154 confirmed cases.

Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a statewide stay-at-home order lasting through the end of April, but houses of worship are still allowed to hold services as long as congregants remain 6 feet apart.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause severe illness, including pneumonia and death.