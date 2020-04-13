Wicked weather blows entire Georgia home onto roadway

Yes, it's exactly what it looks like. Wicked weather pushed an entire home off of its foundation and several feet forward onto a roadway in Upson County.

A confirmed tornado touched down in between the cities of Thomaston and The Rock, near the Yatesville area, blowing the home several feet from where it once stood. The Upson County Sheriff confirmed with CBS46's Molly McCollum that no one was in the house at the time of the tornado.

Several tornadoes are believed to have touched down in north Georgia, one of which is responsible for the deaths of five people in Murray County.

Another man was killed when a tree came crashing down onto the bedroom of his Carterville home, killing him as he slept. No identities have been released.

Many trees are down and tens of thousands of Georgia Power customers are in the dark after the powerful storms blew through Georgia.