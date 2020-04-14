More than 14,000 COVID-19 cases in Georgia; death toll crosses 500

The number of people diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Georgia reached 14,223 on Tuesday morning, an increase of 602 cases since the last published report on Monday evening, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The death toll rose to 501, with 21 additional deaths reported since Monday evening.

According to the state Department of Public Health, nearly 20% of Georgia’s coronavirus patients are hospitalized and 3.5% have died.

In Southeast Georgia, 181 COVID-19 cases have been reported: 61 cases in Ware County (up three cases from Monday night), 11 cases in Brantley County (no change), four cases in Charlton County (no change), 45 cases in Pierce County (no change), 38 cases in Glynn County (no change) and 22 cases in Camden County (no change).

Seven deaths have been previously reported in Southeast Georgia: four in Ware County, two in Pierce County and one in Brantley County.

Fulton County still has the highest number of confirmed cases in Georgia with 1,774, and 57 deaths reported. The small Southwest Georgia county of Dougherty has had 78 reported deaths, the most of any county in the state, and 1,286 confirmed cases.

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities continue to be hotspots for infections in the state. The South Central Health District said Sunday that 16 people have tested positive for the virus at an unnamed long term care facility in Wilcox County. That’s one of a number areas, including Columbus and Augusta, seeing rapid growth in confirmed cases.

Statewide, a majority of deaths where race is known are among black people. A third of the state’s overall population is African American.

Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a statewide stay-at-home order lasting through the end of April.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause severe illness, including pneumonia and death.