6th COVID-19 death reported in Ware County as statewide toll nears 700

Ten new coronavirus-related deaths were reported Sunday morning in Georgia, including one in Ware County, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

At least 687 deaths statewide have been linked to the coronavirus. Infections have been confirmed in 18,301 people in Georgia, an increase of 460 from Saturday evening, the state Department of Public Health reported about 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Data shows that 18.9% of Georgia’s COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized.

In Southeast Georgia, there have been 237 COVID-19 cases reported, with 10 deaths.

Ware County now has 85 reported COVID-19 cases and six deaths. Neighboring Pierce County has 51 confirmed cases and two deaths. Brantley County has reported 18 cases and two deaths. Glynn County has reported 49 cases. Camden County has 28 confirmed cases. And there have been six cases reported in Charlton County.

Fulton County, where 75 people have died, still has the most cases in the state with 2,110. Dougherty County, where there have been 1,422 confirmed cases, still has the highest death toll in the state, with 94.

In hart-hit southwest Georgia, four employees of a major poultry producer’s operations have died after becoming infected with the coronavirus, a company spokesman said Friday.

Tyson Foods spokesman Gary Mickelson said three of the employees worked at the company’s chicken processing plant in Camilla, while the fourth person worked in a supporting job outside the plant. He declined to say how many workers there have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that usually clear up within weeks. For some, it can cause severe illness and be life-threatening.