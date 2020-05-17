84ºF

Georgia records more than 37,600 COVID-19 cases

Statewide death toll hits 1,606

Colette DuChanois, Web producer

Tags: Georgia, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Health
A medical healthcare worker drops a specimen collection into a container after testing a motorist for COVID-19 at a community testing site in the parking lot of La Flor de Jalisco #2 in Gainesville, Ga., Friday, May 15, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported Sunday afternoon that there were 37,642 COVID-19 confirmed cases in the state, an increase of 495 cases in a span of 24 hours.

Fourteen additional coronavirus-related deaths were recorded since Saturday afternoon, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,606 as of 1 p.m. Sunday, according to the state Department of Health.

Of the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax, there have been 428 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths.

For a full breakdown of all those Southeast Georgia counties, see the table below.

In the state of 10.6 million people, 351,175 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, with 10.7 % of tests coming back positive.

