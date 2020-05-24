Georgia COVID-19 cases pass 42,800

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A total of 42,838 COVID-19 cases had been reported in Georgia as of Sunday afternoon, an increase of 706 cases since midday Saturday, according to the state Department of Public Health.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported at 1 p.m. Sunday that the statewide coronavirus death toll reached 1,824, including 13 new deaths that were recorded since Saturday afternoon.

There were no additional coronavirus-related deaths reported Sunday in the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax.

The region has had 518 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths.

View the chart below for a full breakdown of Southeast Georgia counties:

So far, the state has tested 481,954 people for the coronavirus, with 8.9% of tests coming back positive -- a percentage that has been declining over the last week.