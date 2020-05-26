Georgia reports more than 43,700 COVID-19 cases

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A total of 43,730 COVID-19 had been reported in Georgia as of Tuesday afternoon, an increase of 386 cases in a 24-hour span, according to the state Department of Public Health.

Since Monday afternoon, 41 additional coronavirus-related deaths were recorded, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,871 as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported.

In the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax, there have been 533 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths, the latest of which was recorded Monday evening in Ware County.

View the chart below for a full breakdown of Southeast Georgia counties:

So far, the state has tested 514,945 people for the coronavirus, with 8.5% of tests coming back positive.