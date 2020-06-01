2nd COVID-19 death recorded in Glynn County

Glynn County has recorded its second coronavirus-related death.

According to Georgia Department of Public Health data, the latest death in Glynn County was among 36 additional COVID-19 deaths reported since Sunday afternoon. As of Monday evening, the statewide coronavirus death toll reached 2,089.

A total of 47,899 COVID-19 cases had been recorded in Georgia as of 7 p.m. Monday, an increase of 836 cases in a span of 24 hours, the state Department of Public Health reported.

In the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax, there have been 602 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths.

View the chart below for a full breakdown of Southeast Georgia counties: