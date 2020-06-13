Georgia nears 58,000 reported COVID-19 cases

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Georgia reported 1,079 new positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the state’s total to 57,834 according to data from the state Department of Public Health.

The statewide death toll increased by 28, reaching 2,446 as of Saturday afternoon.

In the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax, there have been 760 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 17 new cases reported Saturday. There were no new deaths in the region, with the count remaining at 24.

