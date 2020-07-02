Georgia reports another daily record total of coronavirus cases

Georgia reported more than 3,400 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, a new high of daily reported cases.

A total of 3,472 additional coronavirus cases were reported Thursday afternoon, bringing the statewide total to 87,709. The previous single-day record -- 2,946 cases -- was recorded Wednesday.

Thursday was the fifth day in a row that Georgia recorded a daily increase exceeding 1,800 cases:

Saturday - 1,990 cases

Sunday - 2,225 cases

Monday - 2,207 cases

Tuesday - 1,874 cases

Wednesday - 2,946 cases

Thursday - 3,472

The six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax each saw new cases reported Wednesday.

In Glynn County, another 133 cases were reported Wednesday after 51 cases were reported the previous day. Cases there are up more than 645% since the beginning of June. Hospitalizations also increased by nearly 12% since Wednesday.

The state has seen at least 2,849 deaths connected to the coronavirus since the pandemic reached Georgia. More than 30 additional deaths were reported Thursday, including one in Brantley County and one in Ware County.

A total of 11,500 people have been hospitalized due to the virus since the state began tracking, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The surge in infections comes about two months after Georgia began lifting restrictions April 24 on hair salons, gyms, bowling alleys and other businesses that had been forced to close to slow the virus. Restaurants, retail stores and bars have since reopened, as well.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp held a news conference Thursday on a statewide tour to promote wearing a mask, but said he will not mandate it. Kemp urged residents in the state to exercise caution during the upcoming holiday weekend.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause more severe illness and even death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.