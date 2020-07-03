Georgia adds another 2,700 COVID-19 cases, nears 100,000 statewide

Georgia reported more than 2,700 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, breaking a string of new high of daily reported cases. But the bump in new cases inched the state closer to 100,000 cases statewide.

A total of 2,784 additional coronavirus cases were reported Friday afternoon, bringing the statewide total to 90,493.

Friday marked the seventh day in a row that Georgia recorded a daily increase exceeding 1,800 cases:

Saturday - 1,990 cases

Sunday - 2,225 cases

Monday - 2,207 cases

Tuesday - 1,874 cases

Wednesday - 2,946 cases

Thursday - 3,472 cases

Friday - 2,784 cases

The six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax each saw new cases reported Wednesday.

In Glynn County, another 68 cases were reported Friday after 133 cases were reported the previous day. Cases there are up more than 600% since the beginning of June.

Ware County also saw a surge in reported cases Friday, bringing the total number of cases there to 500.

The state has seen at least 2,856 deaths connected to the coronavirus since the pandemic reached Georgia. Seven additional deaths were reported Friday, but none in Southeast Georgia.

A total of 11,653 people have been hospitalized due to the virus since the state began tracking, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The surge in infections comes about two months after Georgia began lifting restrictions April 24 on hair salons, gyms, bowling alleys and other businesses that had been forced to close to slow the virus. Restaurants, retail stores and bars have since reopened, as well.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp held a news conference Thursday on a statewide tour to promote wearing a mask, but said he will not mandate it. Kemp urged residents in the state to exercise caution during the upcoming holiday weekend.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause more severe illness and even death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.