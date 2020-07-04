Glynn County more than doubles COVID-19 cases in 2 weeks

Glynn County health leaders issued an urgent warning Saturday, saying the county has the fastest growth of COVID-19 cases in the state -- but it’s not too late for citizens to do their part.

According to data released Saturday by the Georgia Department of Public Health, Glynn County now has 1,118 confirmed cases of coronavirus with six deaths. That’s up from just 490 cases reported through June 20, meaning the county has more than doubled its case total in the last two weeks.

Southeast Georgia Health System released a video Saturday with the hashtag #COVIDendswithme to encourage Glynn County residents to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

Dr. Steven F. Mosher, an infectious disease specialist, and Michael D. Scherneck, Southeast Georgia Health System President & CEO, explained how everyone can protect their friends, family and community:

Statewide, Georgia reported more than 2,800 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, inching the state closer to 100,000 cases.

A total of 2,826 additional coronavirus cases were reported Saturday afternoon, bringing the statewide total to 93,319.

Saturday marked the eighth day in a row that Georgia recorded a daily increase exceeding 1,800 cases:

Saturday - 1,990 cases

Sunday - 2,225 cases

Monday - 2,207 cases

Tuesday - 1,874 cases

Wednesday - 2,946 cases

Thursday - 3,472 cases

Friday - 2,784 cases

Saturday - 2,826 cases

Of the six Southeast Georgia counties News4Jax has been tracking, Glynn County has by far the most cases, followed by Ware County with 508.

The state has seen at least 2,857 deaths connected to the coronavirus since the pandemic reached Georgia.

A total of 11,743 people have been hospitalized due to the virus since the state began tracking, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The surge in infections comes about two months after Georgia began lifting restrictions April 24 on hair salons, gyms, bowling alleys and other businesses that had been forced to close to slow the virus. Restaurants, retail stores and bars have since reopened, as well.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp held a news conference Thursday on a statewide tour to promote wearing a mask, but said he will not mandate it. Kemp urged residents in the state to exercise caution during the upcoming holiday weekend.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause more severe illness and even death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.