More than 100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Glynn County

A total of 1,548 additional coronavirus cases were reported Monday in Georgia, bringing the statewide total to 97,064, according to the state Department of Public Health.

Prior to Monday, there had been nine straight days with an increase of more than 1,800 COVID-19 cases each day.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported Monday afternoon that there had been 2,878 deaths related to the coronavirus, 18 of which were reported since Sunday.

Hospitalizations in Georgia totaled 11,919 as of Monday, although the state admits that’s likely an underestimation since it only counted if it was at the time the case was reported to DPH. The number also does not represent the number of people currently hospitalized.

On Monday, 103 additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Glynn County, bringing the county’s caseload to 1,221.

Glynn County health leaders issued an urgent warning Saturday, saying the county has the fastest growth of COVID-19 cases in the state and urging people to take precautions, including mask-wearing and social distancing.

Since Sunday, there were 16 more cases reported in Camden County, 13 additional cases reported in Ware County, 12 additional cases recorded in Pierce County, four additional reported cases in Charlton County and two more cases recorded in Brantley County.

There were no additional deaths reported in the six Southeast Georgia counties in the News4Jax coverage area.

For many, the coronavirus causes moderate symptoms. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.