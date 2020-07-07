Reported COVID-19 cases in Georgia surpass 100,000 mark

A total of 3,406 additional coronavirus cases were reported Tuesday in Georgia, bringing the statewide total of reported cases to 100,470 according to the state Department of Public Health.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported Tuesday afternoon that there had been 2,899 deaths related to the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations in Georgia totaled 12,226 as of Tuesday, although the state admits that’s likely an underestimation since it only counted if it was at the time the case was reported to DPH. The number also does not represent the number of people currently hospitalized.

On Tuesday, 10 additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Glynn County, bringing the county’s caseload to 1,231. It’s a small increase compared to the 103 additional cases reported Monday.

Glynn County health leaders issued an urgent warning Saturday, saying the county has the fastest growth of COVID-19 cases in the state and urging people to take precautions, including mask-wearing and social distancing.

Since Monday, there were eight more cases reported in Camden County, 15 additional cases reported in Ware County, six additional cases recorded in Pierce County, three additional reported cases in Charlton County and three more cases recorded in Brantley County.

There were no additional deaths reported in the six Southeast Georgia counties in the News4Jax coverage area.

For many, the coronavirus causes moderate symptoms. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.