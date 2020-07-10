COVID-19 numbers in Glynn County continue to rise

Georgia added nearly 4,500 more cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a big jump from recent days as the state continued to surge in reported coronavirus totals.

The state reported 4,484 confirmed cases and 35 new deaths. In the six counties that News4Jax covers in South Georgia — Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Glynn, Pierce and Ware — 226 new cases were reported.

The bulk of those (155) came in Glynn County as cases there jumped to 1,487 and 10 who required hospitalization. No new deaths in those counties were reported.

Testing in Georgia has ramped up considerably. The state has now tested more than one million people and has a 9.7% positivity rate.

There have been 2,965 COVID-19 deaths in Georgia as of Friday.