Georgia nears 3,000 COVID-19 related deaths

With an additional 31 deaths related to COVID-19 reported Saturday in Georgia, the state is just a handful of deaths away from 3,000, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Georgia added more than 3,100 more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state to 114,401 coronavirus cases.

In the six counties that News4Jax covers in South Georgia — Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Glynn, Pierce and Ware — 100 new cases were reported.

The bulk of those (42) came in Glynn County as cases there jumped to 1,529. Of those, 73 have required hospitalization. No new deaths in those counties were reported.

Testing in Georgia has ramped up considerably. The state has now tested more than one million people and has a 9.7% positivity rate.