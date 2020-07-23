60 more coronavirus cases push Glynn County over 2,000 mark

With the addition of 60 confirmed COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, Glynn County has now reported 2,008 cases of coronavirus, according to data released Thursday afternoon by the Department of Public Health.

The county also reported an additional death, bringing its total to 13 since the pandemic began. Another 11 people have been hospitalized because of the coronavirus in Glynn County, the state said.

Statewide, Georgia reported another 4,286 cases to push the state to 156,588 total cases with 3,360 deaths -- 25 more since Wednesday’s update. Experts have said that not all infections or deaths from the respiratory disease are detected.

Health officials said 81 deaths reported Wednesday on top of 78 on Tuesday are a consequence of the elevated number of infections the state has seen since June. Those are the two highest counts of fatalities from the virus since April 7, when the state reached its daily peak of 100. The numbers pushed Georgia’s 7-day and 14-day trend on deaths to their highest point since late June.

Glynn has been by far the hardest-hit of the six Southeast Georgia counties News4Jax has been tracking as far as total cases, but Ware has been the hardest hit for deaths with 17. In Thursday’s update, Ware County reported 33 additional cases (no new deaths), Camden added 28 cases and Charlton added 25 cases.

Full breakdown of local counties’ data below:

Gov. Brian Kemp, in an interview Tuesday with Fox and Friends, expressed hope that Georgia’s case count might be plateauing. The state’s seven-day average of cases Monday and Tuesday fell from the all-time peak on Sunday, while its 14-day average is still climbing.

“We’re seeing some positive signs, but we’re definitely not out of the woods yet,” the Republican governor said.

Kemp on Tuesday renewed his call for Georgians to “Do four things for four weeks” to combat virus transmission, including voluntary mask wearing, social distancing, hand-washing, and following current state rules such as limiting crowd sizes.

Despite a court fight by Kemp to prevent Atlanta from ordering mask-wearing and otherwise going beyond his executive orders, other local jurisdictions continue to adopt mask orders. On Tuesday, DeKalb County commissioners approved an amended mask ordinance that requires people older than 8 to wear a face covering in public.

County CEO Michael Thurmond said in a statement that the amended ordinance is “consistent” with Kemp’s executive order. The county will allow “conscientious objectors” to opt out if they present a sworn statement in court that says they won’t wear a mask for health, religious or ethical reasons.

The ordinance says a written warning will be issued for the first violation, while a second violation will require attendance of a COVID-19 prevention class. Failure to attend the class is punishable by a $250 fine.

In Columbus, a judge ordered people to wear masks in some government buildings, with the city-county government saying the judge was allowed to do so under Kemp’s order that otherwise bans local officials from requiring mask usage on public property.