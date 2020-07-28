Georgia passes 175,000 reported COVID-19 cases

An additional 4,209 cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday afternoon by the Georgia Department of Public Health, bringing the statewide total to 175,052.

The state Department of Health on Tuesday reported 54 additional coronavirus-related deaths, including one in Glynn County.

According to the DPH, a total of 3,563 people have died in Georgia since the pandemic began.

In the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax, 135 new cases were reported Tuesday -- 56 cases in Glynn County, 33 cases in Camden County, 17 cases in Charlton County, 16 cases in Ware County, nine cases in Brantley County and four cases in Pierce County.

The latest death recorded in Glynn County brings the county’s total to 23 deaths.

As of Tuesday, the total number of hospitalizations statewide stood at 17,544 -- 406 of which were reported in the last 24 hours. The state admits the total number of hospitalizations is likely an underestimation since it only counted if it was at the time the case was reported to DPH. The number also does not represent the number of people currently hospitalized.

Nearly 1.49 million people had been tested in the state, which had a 10.8% positivity rate, as of Tuesday.

It’s worth noting that our increases don’t match the increases on the DPH’s dashboard. We track the increases in a 24-hour period.