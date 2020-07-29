4 more COVID-19 deaths in Ware; 2 in Glynn, including 34-year-old

An additional 3,373 cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday afternoon by the Georgia Department of Public Health, bringing the statewide total to 178,323.

The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported 79 additional coronavirus-related deaths, including two in Glynn County and four in Ware County.

One of the deaths in Glynn County was a 34-year-old woman. It’s not known if she had underlying conditions.

Three of the Ware County deaths were women over the age of 90.

The latest deaths recorded in Glynn County bring the county’s total to 25 deaths, and Ware County is now at 24 deaths.

According to the DPH, a total of 3,642 people have died in Georgia since the pandemic began.

In the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax, 56 new cases were reported Wednesday -- 27 in Camden County, 26 in Glynn County and three in Brantley County.

Pierce and Ware counties actually corrected their total number of confirmed cases, reducing them by three and six, respectively.

As of Wednesday, the total number of hospitalizations statewide stood at 17,964 -- 420 of which were reported in the last 24 hours. The state admits the total number of hospitalizations is likely an underestimation since it only counted if it was at the time the case was reported to DPH. The number also does not represent the number of people currently hospitalized.

Over 1.51 million people had been tested in the state, which had a 10.8% positivity rate, as of Wednesday.