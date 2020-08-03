Energy firm completes purchase of Waycross pellet plant

WAYCROSS, Ga. – A Maryland-based energy firm says it has completed its acquisition of a pellet plant in southeast Georgia.

Enviva Partners of Bethesda, Maryland, previously announced that it would buy the Georgia Biomass plant in Waycross, as well as export terminal capacity that Georgia Biomass leases at the Port of Savannah.

Enviva on Monday announced the completion of the deal.

The Waycross plant began operating in 2011 and has a capacity of 800,000 metric tons per year.

Enviva’s operations across the Southeast now include nine wood pellet production plants and five deep-water export terminals in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida, the company said.