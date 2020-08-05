Confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia surpass 200,000 mark

Reporting another 3,817 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, Georgia has now reached 201,713 COVID-19 cases, according to the state Department of Health.

Data showed another 65 reported deaths related to the virus in Georgia.

According to the health department, a total of 3,984 people have died in Georgia since the pandemic began.

In the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax, new cases were reported Wednesday -- 33 in Glynn County, 12 in Camden County, five in Brantley County, ten in Charlton, four in Pierce county and 13 in Ware County.

A total of 83 deaths attributed to the virus have been reported in Southeast Georgia.

As of Wednesday, the total number of hospitalizations statewide stood at 19,788 -- 362 of which were reported in the last 24 hours. The state admits the total number of hospitalizations is likely an underestimation since it only counted if it was at the time the case was reported to DPH. The number also does not represent the number of people currently hospitalized.

More than 1.69 million people have been tested in the state, which had an 11% positivity rate, as of Wednesday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.