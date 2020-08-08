65 more COVID-19 cases reported in SE Georgia counties

According to data released Saturday by the Georgia Department of Public Health, the state has now reported 213,427 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The state said 4,445 of those cases were reported in the last day, including 65 in the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax.

The state also reported 71 additional coronavirus-related deaths in Saturday’s data, including one each in Brantley and Pierce counties.

So far, 93 people in Southeast Georgia have died related to COVID-19.

Glynn County has now reported 2,487 cases 47 deaths and 191 hospitalizations. Ware County has reported 1,135 cases with 25 deaths and 110 hospitalizations.

Because of their smaller populations, Charlton and Ware counties have the highest concentration of cases in Southeast Georgia -- both with more than 3,000 per 100,000 people -- and Ware, with 25 deaths, has seen the most per capita deaths in the region.

The state puts Charlton in a group of 11 Georgia counties with the most cases in the last two weeks when weighted for its population.

As of Saturday, the total number of hospitalizations statewide stood at 20,556 -- 274 of which were reported in the last 24 hours. The state admits the total number of hospitalizations is likely an underestimation since it only counted if it was at the time the case was reported to DPH. The number also does not represent the number of people currently hospitalized.

More than 1.79 million people have been tested in the state, which had an 10.9% positivity rate, as of Saturday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.