Georgia reports 2,429 new COVID-19 cases, 30 additional deaths

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Monday reported 2,429 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 219,025 since the pandemic began.

Thirty additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Monday by the state Department of Public Health for a total of 4,229.

In the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax, 82 new cases were reported Monday: 25 in Camden County, 24 in Glynn County, 12 in Charlton County, 10 in Pierce County, nine in Ware County and two in Brantley County.

No additional deaths were reported Monday in those counties.

As of Monday, the total number of hospitalizations statewide stood at 20,676 — 48 of which were reported in the last 24 hours. The state admits the total number of hospitalizations is likely an underestimation since it only counted if it was at the time the case was reported to DPH. The number also does not represent the number of people currently hospitalized.

More than 1.86 million people have been tested in the state, which had a 10.8% positivity rate, as of Monday.

The new numbers were reported Monday as students in Charlton and Pierce counties students either returned to campus or started their selected online option.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.