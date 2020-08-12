Georgia reports 3,565 new COVID-19 cases, 105 additional deaths

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 105 additional coronavirus-related deaths, including one in Glynn County.

According to the state Department of Public Health, a total of 4,456 people have died in Georgia since the pandemic began.

On Wednesday, the state added 3,565 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 226,153 cases.

In the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax, 74 new cases were reported Wednesday: 32 in Glynn County, 24 in Camden County, eight in Ware County, seven in Pierce County, two in Brantley County and one in Charlton County.

The latest death recorded in Glynn County brings the county’s total to 53.

As of Wednesday, the total number of hospitalizations statewide stood at 21,379 — 348 of which were reported in the last 24 hours. The state admits the total number of hospitalizations is likely an underestimation since it only counted if it was at the time the case was reported to DPH. The number also does not represent the number of people currently hospitalized.

Nearly 1.92 million people have been tested in the state, which had a 10.8% positivity rate, as of Wednesday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.