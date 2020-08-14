Georgia reports 3,320 more COVID-19 cases

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Friday reported 35 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number in the state to 4,573.

On Friday, the state added 3,320 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 231,895 cases.

In the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax, 65 new cases were reported Friday: 26 in Glynn County, 15 in Ware County, eight in Brantley County, six in Camden County, and five were reported in both Charlton and Pierce counties.

The total number of deaths reported in the six counties reached 110.

As of Friday, the total number of hospitalizations statewide stood at 21,818 — 237 of which were reported in the last 24 hours. The state admits the total number of hospitalizations is likely an underestimation since it only counted if it was at the time the case was reported to DPH. The number also does not represent the number of people currently hospitalized.

More than 1.97 million people have been tested in the state, which had a 10.8% positivity rate, as of Friday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.