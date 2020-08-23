Georgia reports 1,727 new COVID-19 cases, 40 additional deaths

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 40 additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s total to 5,132. Three of those deaths were in Glynn County.

The state reported 1,727 new COVID-19 cases — 49 of which were in the six counties that News4Jax tracks in Southeast Georgia — in the last 24 hours for a total to 253,949 confirmed cases.

(Note: News4Jax tracks cases from one day to the next and our increases do not always match the numbers listed under “Reported Today” on the GDPH database.)

More than 2.17 million people have been tested in the state, which had a 10.6% positivity rate, as of Sunday.

In Southeast Georgia, Hoboken Elementary in Brantley County was closed through Monday, Aug. 24, after several staff members tested positive. A Folkston Elementary School student tested positive earlier this month, but schools remain open in Charlton County. Ware County schools, which started the school year last week, said several staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The district said no students were exposed and schools remain open.

Glynn County has reported one coronavirus case at Glynn Academy that sent 37 students into quarantine after students returned to classrooms on Thursday.

Camden County was the subject of a scathing New York Times article published Saturday that used policies from the district to highlight how some districts across the country are intentionally keeping information quiet about positive COVID-19 cases.

