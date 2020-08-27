90ºF

86 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Georgia in last 24 hours

A health care worker checks in an elderly man with an appointment at a pilot large scale drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the Georgia International Horse Park on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Conyers, Ga. Testing is by appointment only and open to anyone in the general public who believes they are ill with COVID-19. According to Chad Wasdin, communications director for the Gwinnett Rockdale Newton Health Departments, due to increased testing capacity 400 appointments are scheduled for anyone who thinks they may be ill with the virus. While the Health Department requires a scheduled appointment to test individuals, referral from a doctor is not necessary. There is no charge for the testing, and those tested do not need to provide health insurance information. "We look forward to piloting this large-scale test site," said Dr. Audrey Arona, district health director and CEO of Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments. "This is a fantastic collaboration between Rockdale and Newton county governments, their EMAs, and the Health Department. Testing will provide individuals in the community an opportunity to learn if their illness is consistent with the COVID-19 virus, and it will help us improve our plans for providing large-scale testing. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
The Georgia Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 86 additional COVID-19 deaths. The state’s total number of reported deaths reached 5,393.

The state reported an additional 2,550 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Sixty three were confirmed in the six counties that News4Jax tracks in Southeast Georgia in the last 24 hours.

A total of 263,074 confirmed cases have been reported in the state by the Georgia Department of Public Health as of Thursday.

(Note: There are variations in the day-to-day data reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Data are based on available information at the time of the report and may not reflect all cases or tests performed in Georgia on that particular day.)

The Department of Public Health more than 2.26 million people have been tested in the state, which had a 10.6% positivity rate, as of Thursday. An additional 188 hospitalizations were reported.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.

