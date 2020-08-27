86 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Georgia in last 24 hours

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 86 additional COVID-19 deaths. The state’s total number of reported deaths reached 5,393.

The state reported an additional 2,550 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Sixty three were confirmed in the six counties that News4Jax tracks in Southeast Georgia in the last 24 hours.

A total of 263,074 confirmed cases have been reported in the state by the Georgia Department of Public Health as of Thursday.

(Note: There are variations in the day-to-day data reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Data are based on available information at the time of the report and may not reflect all cases or tests performed in Georgia on that particular day.)

The Department of Public Health more than 2.26 million people have been tested in the state, which had a 10.6% positivity rate, as of Thursday. An additional 188 hospitalizations were reported.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.