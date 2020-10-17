4 more coronavirus deaths reported in Southeast Georgia

Another 92 COVID-19 cases and four more coronavirus-related deaths were reported Saturday in Southeast Georgia counties, according to data form the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Statewide, Georgia reported an additional 1,554 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

As of Saturday, a total of 339,384 confirmed cases had been reported by the state Department of Public Health.

According to the state Department of Public Health, 3,280,668 tests have been performed in the state, which had a 9.7% positivity rate, as of Saturday.

The state Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 51 additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 7,607. Glynn County reported two additional deaths and Brantley and Camden counties added one more death each on Saturday.

(Note: There are variations in the day-to-day data reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Data are based on available information at the time of the report and may not reflect all cases or tests performed in Georgia on that particular day. At times, cases and deaths are removed from the overall running total reported by the Department of Public Health.)

On Saturday, an additional 133 hospitalizations were reported.

County-by-county breakdown for Southeast Georgia

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.