Darien man killed in Brunswick Friday; suspect surrenders next day

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – One day after a 27-year-old man from Darien was shot and killed during an argument in Brunswick, a 26-year-old turned himself in at the Glynn County Detention Center.

Brunswick police said Alfred Spaulding-Hill was shot about 10:45 p.m. Friday on Stonewall Street but they found him on Lee Street. He was taken to Southeast Georgia Health Systems where he died.

Police learned that the shooting occurring during an argument with Romondria Johnson, of Brunswick. Johnson surrendered on Saturday and was charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and criminal damage to property.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Alan Carter at 912-279-2650.