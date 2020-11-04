Southeast Georgia adds 40 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported an additional 1,890 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, 40 were reported in the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax.

As of Wednesday, a total of 366,452 confirmed cases had been reported by the state Department of Public Health.

The state Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 44 additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 8,072. Of the deaths reported Wednesday, two were in Southeast Georgia: one in Glynn County and one in Ware County.

According to the state Department of Public Health, 3,647,278 tests have been performed in the state, which had a 9.4% positivity rate, as of Wednesday.

(Note: There are variations in the day-to-day data reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Data are based on available information at the time of the report and may not reflect all cases or tests performed in Georgia on that particular day. At times, cases and deaths are removed from the overall running total reported by the Department of Public Health.)

On Wednesday, an additional 149 hospitalizations were reported, bringing the state’s total to 32,042.

(The chart below is updated daily and the numbers might not reflect the date this article was posted.)

County-by-county breakdown for Southeast Georgia

State Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey said Oct. 7 that the state was planning to include positive rapid antigen tests in its daily report, the Associated Press reported. This week, the state Department of Public Health Daily Status Report webpage started to show those testing numbers. On Wednesday, 953 additional antigen-positive cases were reported for a total of 30,829.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.