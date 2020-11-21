Georgia passes 400,000 coronavirus cases

Georgia has now reported 402,435 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data updated Saturday by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The health department reported 3,270 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Of those cases, 70 were reported in the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax.

The agency on Saturday reported 38 additional confirmed deaths related to COVID-19, including one death in Ware County, bringing the state’s total to 8,624 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic. Ware County has now reported 71 deaths.

According to the state Department of Public Health, 4,086,142 tests have been performed in the state, which had a 9.2% positivity rate, as of Saturday.

Georgia is reporting a total of 44,369 antigen positive cases and 555 “probable” deaths. For more on those categories, click here.

(Note: There are variations in the day-to-day data reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Data are based on available information at the time of the report and may not reflect all cases or tests performed in Georgia on that particular day. At times, cases and deaths are removed from the overall running total reported by the Department of Public Health.)

On Saturday, 126 additional hospitalizations were reported, bringing the state’s total to 34,023 since the outbreak began.

(The chart below is updated daily and the numbers might not reflect the date this article was posted.)

County-by-county breakdown for Southeast Georgia

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.