Georgia adds 3,700 COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 20 additional deaths related to the coronavirus and 3,709 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, no deaths and 16 cases were reported in the Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax.

The state has now reported a total of 9,027 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, a total of 452,369 confirmed cases had been reported by the state.

According to the state Department of Public Health, 4,555,443 tests have been performed in the state, which had a 9.3% positivity rate, as of Tuesday.

Georgia was reporting a total of 59,898 antigen positive cases and 846 “probable” deaths on Tuesday. For more on those categories, click here.

(Note: There are variations in the day-to-day data reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Data are based on available information at the time of the report and may not reflect all cases or tests performed in Georgia on that particular day. At times, cases and deaths are removed from the overall running total reported by the Department of Public Health.)

On Tuesday, 191 additional hospitalizations were reported, bringing the state’s total to 36,461 since the outbreak began.

County-by-county breakdown for Southeast Georgia

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.