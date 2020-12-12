4,868 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Georgia, 30 deaths

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Saturday reported an additional 4,868 cases of COVID-19. On Thursday the state reported its highest single-day rise with more than 6,000 cases.

The total number in the state is 471,734 confirmed cases. On Saturday, 31 additional confirmed deaths were reported due to the virus.

Of those cases, XX cases were reported in the Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax.

The state has now reported a total of 9,204 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic.

According to the state Department of Public Health, 4,696,707 tests have been performed in the state, which had a 9.4% positivity rate, as of Saturday.

Georgia was reporting a total of 66,306 antigen positive cases and 871 "probable" deaths on Saturday.

(Note: There are variations in the day-to-day data reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Data are based on available information at the time of the report and may not reflect all cases or tests performed in Georgia on that particular day. At times, cases and deaths are removed from the overall running total reported by the Department of Public Health.)

On Saturday, 229 additional hospitalizations were reported, bringing the state’s total to 37,550 since the outbreak began.

County-by-county breakdown for Southeast Georgia

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.