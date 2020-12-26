Georgia’s COVID-19 case total passes 540,000

FILE - In this July 2, 2020, file photo, Liza Collins, a travel nurse from Ville Platte, La., administers a COVID-19 test at the Rutherford County Health Department, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. As states rush to inoculate health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, only Tennessee has prioritized building its own emergency reserve of the coveted vaccine. The states initial shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that arrived Monday, Dec. 14, was not distributed for inoculation, so health care workers had to wait until the second shipment arrived days later. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 3,682 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 62 were reported in the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax.

As of Saturday, a total of 540,758 confirmed cases had been reported by the state Department of Public Health.

The agency on Saturday reported 54 additional confirmed deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 9,710 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic.

According to the state Department of Public Health, 5,218,474 tests have been performed in the state, which had a 9.9% positivity rate, as of Saturday.

Georgia was reporting a total of 88,030 antigen positive cases and 975 “probable” deaths on Saturday. For more on those categories, click here.

(Note: There are variations in the day-to-day data reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Data are based on available information at the time of the report and may not reflect all cases or tests performed in Georgia on that particular day. At times, cases and deaths are removed from the overall running total reported by the Department of Public Health.)

On Saturday, 18 additional hospitalizations were reported, bringing the state’s total to 40,648 since the outbreak began.

County-by-county breakdown for Southeast Georgia

