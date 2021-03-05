Georgia COVID cases decline to levels last scene in November

A protester holds up a sign for a mask mandate in schools during the "School Safety First Rally" at the Oconee County Board of Education in Watkinsville, Ga., last year

Cases of COVID-19 in Georgia have declined since mid-January and the daily number of new cases is now averaging at a level last seen before Thanksgiving.

The Department of Public Health reported 1,413 new confirmed cases on Friday, 69 additional deaths connected to COVID-19 and 115 more people hospitalized.

There have been 826,117 cases, 15,526 deaths and 56,627 people hospitalized since coronavirus reached Georgia last March, GDPH reports.

On Friday, the rate of positive molecular tests coming back positive was 4.0%, while the positivity rate of antigen testing was 11.4%

Currently, Georgians who are eligible for vaccination include health care workers, residents and staff of long-term facilities, and people who are age 65 or older. On Monday, the eligibility is extended to teachers and staff of pre-kindergarten through 12th grade as well as adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities and their caregivers, and parents of children with complex medical conditions.

As of Friday, Georgia has administered nearly 2.3 million vaccinations across the state -- about 78% of the total vaccines shipped to the state. That represents nearly 1.4 million who have received one dose and just over 900,000 who are totally vaccinated.