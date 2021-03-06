Georgia adds 1,462 new COVID-19 cases, 73 confirmed deaths

Cases of COVID-19 in Georgia have declined since mid-January and the daily number of new cases is now averaging at a level last seen before Thanksgiving.

The Department of Public Health reported 1,462 new confirmed cases on Saturday, 73 additional deaths connected to COVID-19 and 135 more people hospitalized.

There have been 827,397 cases, 15,597 deaths and 56,762 people hospitalized since coronavirus reached Georgia last March, GDPH reports.

On Saturday, the rate of positive molecular tests coming back positive was 5.3%, while the positivity rate of antigen testing was 10.9%

Currently, Georgians who are eligible for vaccination include health care workers, residents and staff of long-term facilities, and people who are age 65 or older. On Monday, the eligibility is extended to teachers and staff of pre-kindergarten through 12th grade as well as adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities and their caregivers, and parents of children with complex medical conditions.

As of Saturday, Georgia has administered nearly 2.3 million vaccinations across the state -- about 80% of the total vaccines shipped to the state. That represents nearly 1.4 million who have received one dose and over 918,000 who are totally vaccinated.